Audrey R. Bitner

Sioux City

Audrey R. Bitner, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her home following a long illness.

A private family service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, followed by a public visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., also at the chapel. The service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/qujhCZHuNTk. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, only 15 persons will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks are required. Private interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery at a late date. Online condolences can be expressed www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Audrey was born March 22, 1930, in De Smet, S.D., to Vern and Regina (Buzeyn) Johnson. She grew up and attended school in De Smet.

On July 7, 1948, Audrey married Carl E. Bitner in De Smet. To this union, three daughters were born. Carl preceded Audrey in death on Jan. 7, 1997. Audrey worked in various retail businesses such as Fabric Center, Magic Fabric, and Boulevard Food.

Audrey was a member of First United Methodist Church. She had assisted with preparing bulletins at the church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.