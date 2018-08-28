Sioux City
Audrey F. Bell-Terrell, 71, of Sioux City, died Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
A celebration of Audrey's life will be 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.
Audrey was born on Oct. 9, 1946, in Sioux Center, Iowa, the daughter of Marvin and Marjorie (Addink) Schutt. She graduated in 1965 from the Sioux Center High School. Audrey, earlier this year, retired as a longtime bookkeeper. She enjoyed reading and making crafts.
Audrey is survived by her daughter, Marsha (Jason) Tomlinson of Sioux City; four grandchildren, Karen Faye (Jake) Briant, Gage, Dakota and Jersey; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Terry; her mother, Marjorie Schutt of Cedar Falls, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Angie Schutt of Sioux City; and a sister, Linda (John) Younce of Cedar Falls.
She was preceded in death by her father; one son, Shane Schutt; and one sister, Marsha Schutt.