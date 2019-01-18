Sioux City
Aundrea Sue Spreng, 50, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at her daughter's home in Durango, Colo.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S Lakeport Street, in Sioux City.
Aundrea was born on Dec. 8, 1968, in Sioux City, to David Plummer and Peggy (Christiansen) Varner. She graduated from East High School in 1987.
In 1993, she married Martin Spreng, the father of her children. She worked at MCI for several years before attaining her cosmetologist degree at Iowa School of Beauty in 2007. She found great joy in making people beautiful, including herself.
Aundrea had a daughter, Ashley, and a son, Nicholas, and two granddaughters, McKenna and Charlotte, who she adored tremendously. She was present in their extracurricular activities, whether taking Nicholas to fishing tournaments or getting Ashley and McKenna ready for dance recitals as well as observing Charlotte's gymnastics classes. She enjoyed planning parties, especially birthday parties and was very crafty and found delight in making home decor. She was especially known for her beautiful wreaths. She loved animals, particularly dogs. Aundrea was one of the most selfless women in the world, and put everyone else before her. She had countless friends and touched many lives, and could make anyone laugh in an instant. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children, Ashley (Dillan Malloy) Carnes of Durango, and Nicholas (Kalie Bell) Spreng of Sioux City; her father, David (Cindy) Plummer of Tennessee; her mother, Peggy Varner of Sioux City; sisters, Michelle Schnee of Sioux City, Angela (Chris) McDonald of Alabama, and Audra (Jace) Richards of Georgia; and her cherished nieces and nephews, Whitney and Kip Condon of Waukee Iowa, Kelsey (Hailie Risdal) Pribil, Jimmy LaCroix of Sioux City, Alex (Deven Giorgenti) LaCroix and baby, Emmett of Sioux City, Macey (Jacob Haefs) Pribil of Sioux City.
She was preceded into death by her sister, Jody Pribil.