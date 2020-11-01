Austin M. Fleck

Sioux City

Austin M. Fleck, 39, of Sioux City, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020.

Private family memorial service will be held at Church of The Nativity. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The family encourages friends to leave online condolences, and share memories and photos to www.AMFleck.com.

Austin was born on Sept. 9, 1981, in Dickinson, N.D., to Arnie and Sandy (Nathan) Fleck. They moved to Sioux City in 1987. After graduating from East High School in 2000, he went on to receive a degree in construction management from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was recruited by McCarthy Building Company, where he thrived as a project superintendent. He was trusted with some of the company's most complex and challenging projects, building water treatment facilities and solar power fields. His 14 years at McCarthy took him all over the U.S., including Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Mississippi. He gained widespread respect as a leader, builder, and mentor.