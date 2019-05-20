{{featured_button_text}}

Bronson, Iowa

82, died Friday, May 17, 2019. Service: May 23 at 10:30 a.m., Elliott Creek Presbyterian Church, Bronson. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation: May 22 from 4 to 7 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

the life of: Ava M. Lewon
