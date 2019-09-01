Moville, Iowa
Aylene Scott, 81, of Moville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Moville, with her family by her side.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Moville United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jill Clem officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date in Arlington Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service time at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Aylene Scott was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Homer, Neb. She lived near Hubbard, Neb., until the age of 15. In 1953, she moved with her family to a farm near Belden, Neb. Aylene attended Belden High and graduated in 1956. While in high school, she played volleyball and softball and sang in the chorus.
Aylene married LeRoy Bring in June 1957 in Belden, and to this union four children were born. She lived in Belden for eight years working hard as a farm wife and raising her children. Over the next few years, Aylene moved with her family to Prescott, Ariz., Dakota City, Neb., Sioux City, Atlantic, Iowa, and Garden City, Kan., before moving to Moville in 1974, which has remained her home for the last 45 years.
She married the love of her life, Cal Scott, on July 22, 1978, in Laurel, Neb. They were married for 20 years until Cal passed away in 1998.
Aylene was a member of the Moville United Methodist Church. She ran “Grandma’s Daycare” in her home for 20 years. Her greatest joys in life were her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and never missed any activity her children and grandchildren participated in. Aylene loved to socialize and visit everywhere she went. In her later years, she enjoyed going to lunch with her children and families. This brought her great joy. Aylene enjoyed going to her annual Belden High School Alumni Banquet in Belden, and visiting the O’Connor House in Homer, Neb.
Aylene is survived by her children, Laurelee (Bruce) Schmidt of Moville, Kimberlee (Tom) Dixon of Moville, Dana (Barbara) Bring of South Sioux City, and Melissa (Jay) Gladden of Moville; four stepchildren, Chuck (Kathleen) Scott of Twin Falls, Idaho, Rick (Lori) Scott of Littleton, Colo., Patti (Dave) Christiansen of Moville, and Carol (Dave) Hall of Lincoln, Neb.; 23 grandchildren, Christopher, Lindsey, Kristin, Cole, Shaun, Amber, Alec, Jadyn, Tyler, Katie, Michael, Stephen, Zach, Tami, Josiah, Caleb, Cody, Colin, Kyler, Matthew, Nathan, Haley, Joshua; nine great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Jack Bartels of Colorado, Barbara (Fran) Crowe of Nebraska, Jill Huetig of South Dakota, Bill (Margaret) Bartels of South Dakota, and Craig (Luann) Bartels of Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cal; stepdaughter, Pam Newberg; brother-in-law, Warren Huetig; and sister-in-law, Rita Bartels.
