Sioux City
Barbara Ann Hawkinson, 80, of Sioux City, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at her residence.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. David Hemann as Celebrant. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Barbara was born in Sioux City, on Dec. 12, 1937, the daughter of Robert and Evelyn (Jahn) Wilhelm. She attended Sioux City Catholic schools and graduated as valedictorian of the class of 1955.
She was united in marriage with Donald Hawkinson on Dec. 24, 1956 in Elk Point, S.D. Don passed away on Jan. 4, 2002. Barbara worked for a short time at Erwin Weller Company until they closed. Barb then was a stay-at-home mother for a few years, and returned to the workforce at BMSI Credit Services until they closed.
She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. She enjoyed cross stitching, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, and was a great competitor with her family watching and playing Wheel of Fortune.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Chris) of Sioux City, and Jeff (Renee) of Hinton, Iowa; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brothers, Ron (Ginni) and John (Robin); and sisters, Karen Hebenstreit and Mary Castle (Dik).
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; and a brother, Gary.