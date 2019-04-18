Marcus, Iowa
Barbara A. Prescott, 65, of Marcus, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital following a short illness.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Marcus, with the Rev. Alan Cummins officiating. Burial will be in Marcus-Amherst Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Barbara Ann Prescott was born in Le Mars, Iowa, on Jan. 23, 1954, the youngest child of Eldred and E. Marjorie (Struve) McIntire. She came home to a sister, Mildred, and a brother, William "Bill." Barbara attended school in Marcus, where she played basketball throughout high school. She met Ron Prescott and they were married on Dec. 24, 1971.
Barb was a loving mother to three children, Roxanne, Rhonda and William "Billy." She worked at the Mental Health Institute until 1994 and then took a position at the Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn High School as a custodian until she retired due to a disability.
Barb loved spending time with her family including her children's friends who made her house a second home. Her grandchildren kept her fighting through her battle with cancer and gave her hugs and smiles on difficult days. Barb and Ron celebrated 47 years of marriage this past Christmas and enjoyed retirement by riding the motorcycle and their annual trips to South Padre Island, Texas with friends.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Ron of Marcus; daughters, Roxanne (Delbert Witzke) Prescott of Emmetsburg, Iowa, and Rhonda (Jim) Kayser of Le Mars; her son, Billy (Megan) Prescott of Spencer, Iowa; grandchildren, Sam Vander Vegte, Andrew Prescott, Sean Kayser, Spencer Kayser, Noah Prescott, Madalyn Lauman, Grant Prescott, Seth Kayser, Ava Prescott, Paul Joseph Lauman, Brody Prescott and Quinn Emily Prescott; sister, Mildred Wheeler and her son, Dennis (Trista) Wheeler, all of Colorado Springs, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eldred and Marj McIntire; and her brother, Bill.