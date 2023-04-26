Barbara Ann (Johnson) Cogdill

Sioux City

Barbara Ann "Barb" (Johnson) Cogdill, 80, of Sioux City passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at her residence.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Barb was born on Sept. 21, 1942, in Sioux City, to Albert and Delores (Reeves) Johnson. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Heelan High School. On Feb. 17, 1962 she married Steve Cogdill in Lincoln, Neb. To share in their love, they adopted their three children to complete their family: Judi, Steve, and Chris. Steve preceded Barbara in death in 2016.

Barb was a homemaker for her family, but was involved with the Siouxland community in various ways. She was a longtime member of Cathedral Parish, attending both St. Boniface and St. Joseph Catholic Churches, and attended Sunday Mass each week until she became ill in December and could no longer attend. She was also a eucharistic minister for several years. Barbara had a very strong faith throughout her life.

She was a high-spirited woman who loved children, and ran an in-home daycare out of her home for several years. She also loved her dogs like they were family. She was an avid volunteer for the Lions Club and Meals on Wheels.

Barb is survived by her children Judi Kopacz (Derek) of New Lenox, Ill., Steve M. Cogdill (Shelly Hutcheson) of Sioux City, and Chris Cogdill (Michelle Mahnke) of Sioux City; grandchildren Kourtney, Kyler, Kaden, Kamryn, Kaleb, and Aidan, and Sarah Price, who was like a granddaughter to Barb; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve; parents; and three brothers Paul, Jake, and Bob.