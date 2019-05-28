Newell, Iowa
76, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Service: May 30 at 10:30 a.m., Bethel Baptist Church, Newell. Burial: Varina Cemetery. Visitation: May 29 from 5-8 p.m., at the church. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Newell.
Newell, Iowa
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
76, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Service: May 30 at 10:30 a.m., Bethel Baptist Church, Newell. Burial: Varina Cemetery. Visitation: May 29 from 5-8 p.m., at the church. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Newell.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.