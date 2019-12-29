Alton, Iowa
Barbara "Barb" Pottebaum, 94, of Alton, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery at Alton. Visitation with family present will be 4 to 6 p.m. today with a rosary and vigil prayer service all at 5 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online at www.fischfh.com.
Barbara was born Jan. 3, 1925, to Nick and Catherine (Blatt) Didier in rural Granville, Iowa. She was raised and educated in the Granville area and attended St. Joseph Catholic School. She then was a nanny for several years.
She married LeVern Pottebaum on June 7, 1944, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville, while LeVern was on leave from the military. The couple farmed near Granville until retiring in 1986. In 1987, they moved to Sheldon, Iowa. LeVern passed away Nov. 26, 1991. In the summer of 1992, Barbara moved to Alton.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, St. Mary’s Rosary Society and VFW Auxiliary. She really loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to decorate, read and, most important, spend time with her family.
Survivors include her five children, Gordon (Lynn) Pottebaum of Alton, Randy Pottebaum and his wife, Linda Schlichte of Burnsville, Minn., Daniel Pottebaum of Sioux City, Dr. Sheila Pottebaum and her husband, Dr. Rohit Ramaswamy of Des Moines, Iowa, Mark Pottebaum of Alton; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Catherine Twombley; and two sisters-in-law, Wilma Loutsch of Dysart, Iowa, and Agnes Konz of Alton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Linda Jicha; one sister, Mary Rolfes; and one brother, Ray Didier.
Pallbearers will be Alan, Tim, Dalton and April Pottebaum, Varun Ramaswamy and Melissa Chavannes.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family to set up a fund for those who so lovingly cared for her, to: Gordon Pottebaum, 600 Division Street, Alton, IA 51003.