Alton, Iowa

Barbara "Barb" Pottebaum, 94, of Alton, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, Iowa.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, with the Rev. Daniel Greving officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery at Alton. Visitation with family present will be 4 to 6 p.m. today with a rosary and vigil prayer service all at 5 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen, Iowa. Condolences may be sent online at www.fischfh.com.

Barbara was born Jan. 3, 1925, to Nick and Catherine (Blatt) Didier in rural Granville, Iowa. She was raised and educated in the Granville area and attended St. Joseph Catholic School. She then was a nanny for several years.

She married LeVern Pottebaum on June 7, 1944, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granville, while LeVern was on leave from the military. The couple farmed near Granville until retiring in 1986. In 1987, they moved to Sheldon, Iowa. LeVern passed away Nov. 26, 1991. In the summer of 1992, Barbara moved to Alton.

