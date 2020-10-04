Barbara E. Springer

South Sioux City

Barbara Ellen (Clark) Springer, 75, of South Sioux City, died on May 15, 2020, at Regency Square Care Center following a brief illness.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Mike Keating officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, with a rosary at 10 a.m., at the church. A luncheon will be served in the parish center after the burial. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing guidelines and masks are encouraged.

Barbara was born on Oct. 9, 1944, the daughter of Raymond and Jeane (Lester) Clark. She was raised in Riverside and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She enjoyed sports, especially hickey, needlework, gardening, and feeding nearby birds and squirrels. She also enjoyed spending time with her aunt, Mary Roberta (Lester) Craig visiting local casinos.