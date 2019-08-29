South Sioux City
Barbara Houlsworth, 65, of South Sioux City, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital due to colon cancer.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at St. Michael's Catholic Church in South Sioux City, with the Rev. Mike Keating officiating. Burial will be in Dakota City Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Neb. To send online condolences go to www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Ann Houlsworth was born on July 11, 1954, in Osmond, Neb., to Thomas C. and Theresa A. (Becker) Moser. She grew up in Randolph and Bow Valley, Neb. and graduated from Wynot High School in 1972. She received her LPN degree from Norfolk Junior College in Norfolk, Neb. She started working at St. Vincent's Hospital in Sioux City and then worked at Holy Spirit Nursing Home in Sioux City for 37 years.
Barb married Kenneth M. Houlsworth on Aug. 25, 1984, in Elk Point, S.D.
Barb is survived by her six siblings, Mary Rose (Richard) Pinkelman of Wynot, Ray (Natashia) Moser of Hartington, Carl (Susan) Moser of Dallas, Texas, Paul (Mavis) Moser of South Sioux City, Karen (Mel) Miksch of Columbus, Neb., and Patricia (Doug) Kortan of Yankton, S.D.; 18 nieces and nephews; 29 grandnieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, Jordan (Melissa) Houlsworth of Des Moines.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; and two brothers, Thomas Charles and John Gerard Moser.
