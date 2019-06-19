Sioux City
Barbara Jean Bobier, 83, of Sioux City, passed away after a long illness Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Countryside Health Care.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Luke Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Jay Denne officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave. Condolences may be offered online at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Barbara was born on Dec. 4, 1935, the daughter of William H. and Verna Blanche (Penney) Lewis, in Le Mars, Iowa. She graduated from Central High School in Sioux City and attended Morningside College, earning a teachers certificate. She taught almost every grade at several rural schools from Hinton to Climbing Hill, Iowa.
Barbara took an interest with helping educationally disadvantaged children and pursued a career in special education in the early days of Northwest Area Education Agency 12 before retiring from there in June 2000. Years later, even after retirement, former students would come up to her in public and give thanks for her help either as their teacher or counselor. While working full-time, she attended night college for many years at Morningside College and University of South Dakota in Vermillion, to earn her master's degree and work toward a Ph.D. degree in education.
On Aug. 18, 1956, she married James Edward Bobier at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City. They raised two children and provided a home for two foster children through Lutheran Social Services.
Barbara was an active in gardening, painting, quilting and volunteering. She was known as a talented seamstress and made Christmas stockings and blankets for newborn babies for needy mothers. After her retirement, Barbara enjoyed bicycling and visiting family and continued volunteering her sewing skills for others.
Eight years ago, Barbara was diagnosed with stage four cancer. She was strong and self-disciplined and never complained about her illness. She was a reverent follower of the Lord throughout her life. Barbara and her husband, Jim, were active members of Trinity Lutheran for many years. After Jim's passing, she joined St. Luke Lutheran.
Survivors include son, James E. (Diane) Bobier Jr. of Hutchinson, Minn.; daughter, Bounsong (Steve) Sterner of Hutchinson; brother, Bob (Mary) Lewis of Sioux City; nine grandchildren, Hilary, Heidi, Luke, Laura, Amanda, Stephanie, Anthony, Jeremy and Jodi; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Rhinehart Lewis.