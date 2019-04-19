Sioux City
Barbara Jean Ellington, 68, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Sioux Falls, S.D. surrounded by her family.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Barb was born on Sept. 19, 1950, the daughter of Lester and Mary Sargent. She married Lonnie Ellington on Dec. 23, 1979 in Sioux City. Lonnie passed away in March 2018.
Barb loved watching her favorite game shows, Wheel of Fortune, Family Feud, and The Price Is Right. She also loved watching the daytime soap opera, "Days Of Our Lives" with her youngest son, Chris. She enjoyed camping, talking with her friends, and playing solitaire. Barb was a very caring and loving person and would be there for anyone who needed her. She was a wonderful friend to so many, and made many, many friends.
Survivors include her sons, Bobby (Becki) Ellington of Sioux Falls, and Chris (Jeannie) Ellington of Sioux City; daughter, Tracy (Siceroe Robinson Jr.) Starks of Sioux City; sisters, Mabel (Sergio) Trejo of Denison, Iowa, and Mary Lindquist of Kansas City, Mo.; brother, Lyle (Loni) Sargent of Washta, Iowa; grandchildren, Heavenly Angel Sky, Martineus, and LaToya; and stepgrandchild, Michelle; and many other extended family members.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Peggy and Diane; and brothers, Larry, Floyd, and Louie.