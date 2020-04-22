× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Barbara J. Greenough

Sioux City

Barbara J. Greenough, 73, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at a local hospital.

A private family service will be held at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Barbara was born on Aug. 27, 1946, in Sioux City, to Lucille (Lindgren) Smick.

She was united in marriage to Darrell M. Greenough in Sioux City on March 23, 1968. Together they spent the winters in Las Vegas, Nev., for the past 22 years.

Barbara enjoyed golfing, playing cards, shopping, spending time on the river, cookouts, picnics and family gatherings.

Barbara worked as a probation officer for the Department of Corrections for over 20 years before retiring.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Darrell of Sioux City; sisters, Ava (Larry) Swanberg and Sue (Danny) Lambert, both of Sioux City; brothers, Eugene Smick of Sioux City, and Dennis (Stacy) Smick of Ft, Myers, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Daisy Duke.

She was preceded in death by her mother; and sister, Mary Davis.

