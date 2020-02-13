Barbara J. Hutchinson

Onawa, Iowa

Barbara Jane (Seabury) Hutchinson, 96, of Onawa, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Pleasant View Care Center in Whiting, Iowa.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Onawa United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Fouts Funeral Home in Woodbine, Iowa.

She was born on Nov. 28, 1923, in Omaha, to Roy and Hazel (Silsby) Seabury. She grew up in Pisgah, Iowa and graduated from Pisgah High School in 1941. She attended Iowa State College in Ames and graduated with B.S. dietetics.

On June 28, 1944, she married Harlan Hutchinson. Harlan then left to serve in World War II. Upon his discharge, he joined Barbara's father, Roy, with the McKenney Seabury Chevrolet dealership and continued in the auto business until his death in 1989. Upon "Hutch's" death, Barbara assumed the operation of Hutchinson Chevrolet-Olds in Onawa for 11 years, becoming one of the few female dealers in the country.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}