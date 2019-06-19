Cherokee, Iowa
Barbara J. Ivarson, 91, of Cherokee, formerly of rural Cleghorn, Iowa, passed away Friday evening, June 14, 2019, at Accura Healthcare in Cherokee.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Oakdale Evangelical Free Church in rural Meriden, Iowa. The Rev. Jonathan Caldwell will officiate. Burial will be in Liberty Township Cemetery, rural Meriden. There will be a family prayer service at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a D.A.R. service at 7 p.m., at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Barbara was born on March 16, 1928, in Cherokee, to Sidney and Mary (McCulla) Woodworth. She graduated from Cherokee Wilson High School in 1946. In later years, she attended Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon, Iowa, and received her librarian's certificate.
She was married to Ervin R. Ivarson on Nov. 27, 1948, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Cherokee. She worked as a dental assistant and public librarian, but her passions were being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family and a dedicated follower of Jesus Christ. She had been a resident of Cherokee since 2001 and prior to this lived on the Ivarson Farm in Liberty Township, north of Cleghorn.
Barbara had been a member of Oakdale Evangelical Free Church since 1948. She was active in the church women's organizations and had served as the church librarian. Her devotion to studying God's word and committed prayer life was a testament of her strong faith and served as an example to her family and friends. Barbara had been an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution since 1983. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking, studying genealogy, reading, church activities, helping others, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her two sons, Verne A. (Lorraine) Ivarson of Tallahassee, Fla., and Craig L. (Lynn) Ivarson of Cherokee; five grandchildren, Eric (Annie) Ivarson of Cleghorn, Joel (Wendy) Ivarson of Cherokee, Kristin (Nick) Patterson of Cherokee, David (Shana) Ivarson of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Alan (Shannon) Ivarson of Tallahassee; and 17 great-grandchildren, Alana, Avery, Asa, Aiden, and Arabella Ivarson of Chattanooga, Landon, Carter, and Hadley Ivarson of Tallahassee, Sophia, Garrett, and Owen Patterson of Cherokee, Mina and Isaac Ivarson of Cherokee, and Kiefer, Kayson, Koy, and Kale Ivarson of Cleghorn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ervin in 1998; a daughter, Wanda Jean in 1952; sister and brother-in-law, Rachael and William Hantsbarger; and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Gertrude Woodworth.