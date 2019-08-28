Dodge City, Kan., formerly Le Mars, Iowa
Barbara Jean Lauters, 80, of Dodge City, formerly of Le Mars, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Wichita, Kan.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at All Saints Catholic Parish-St. Joseph Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will be in Holy Name Cemetery, Marcus, Iowa. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer-Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Barbara Jean Lauters was born on May 27, 1939, in Hawarden, Iowa, to Ed and Geraldine (Reynolds) Kass and was raised in Le Mars. She graduated from Gehlen Catholic High School in Le Mars. She went on to earn her degree in nursing from St. Vincent's in Sioux City. It was there that her friend (and unbeknownst to her at the time, her future sister-in-law) set her up on a blind date with a boy named Bob Lauters. They went to a movie, shared a love of big bands and dancing, and quickly fell in love.
Barb and Bob were married on Feb. 7, 1959, in a beautiful Catholic service, in Le Mars. Bob was the absolute love of her life and the two of them built and enjoyed a wonderful life and raised a loving family of six children together before Bob passed away in 2013. This past February would have been their 60th wedding anniversary. Throughout the years, they enjoyed, as a family, weekends boating in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter and lots of football games in the fall. They had a penchant for entertaining and traveling was a lifelong passion. Whether it was an RV trip with all six children in the early years, an excursion to Hawaii or Mexico, a scenic drive to view the autumn leaves in New England, or one of her many international adventures, Barbara loved exploring the world.
Barbara was a natural born leader whose passion was always to help and empower others, especially women and young girls, and she walked out that mission every day of her personal and professional life. Her nurturing ways began at a young age growing up as the eldest sister of her seven siblings. Then, as a nurse in her early years, she nurtured the sick. She poured her energies into her beloved husband and their six children, always the first with a warm hug, congratulatory cheer or word of advice. There was nothing in the world that meant more to Barbara than her family. They were her pride and joy and she was fortunate enough over her past year to travel to each of her children's homes across the country for extended visits.
Beyond her family, Barbara touched the lives of many as her career path led her to a long-time paid position with the national Girl Scouts Association. As regional director, she was instrumental in building up the Girl Scout program in southwest Kansas and spearheaded an extensive fund raising and travel abroad program for the girls. Throughout her life, she volunteered extensively in her community in such organizations as the Women's Chamber, Dodge City Rodeo, VFW Auxiliary and Meals On Wheels. And in 2011, she was honored by the Dodge City Women's Chamber as Woman of the Year for her tireless contributions.
She was a woman of great faith and was an active church member and Bible study leader at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. In her later years, when she wasn't volunteering, she enjoyed spending time with friends at coffee and playing poker. She was blessed with a life full of friends, family, faith and fun ... it simply wasn't long enough for the rest of us.
She is survived by her children, Pam Miller and her husband, Earl, of Dakota Dunes, S.D., Jim Lauters of Norfolk, Neb., Mike Lauters and his wife, Lori, of Pierce, Neb., Scott Lauters and his wife, Angie, of Phoenix, Ariz., Amy Hofer and her husband, Nick, of Cardiff-By-The-Sea, Calif., and Jeff Lauters and his wife, Teri, of Destin, Fla. She had eight loving grandchildren, Erin Lauters Zierke, Steven Lauters, Austin Miller, Cessia Lauters Walker, Tony Lauters, Amanda Miller Saline, Hailey Hofer, and Grayson Hofer; 10 great-grandchildren, Maylee, Lawson, Kolby, Katie, Kelly, Kaleb, Mack, Reese, James, and Easton; four siblings, Patty Hall, Ray Kass, Steve Kass, and Brian Kass.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents, Geraldine and Ed Kass; and her brothers, Tom, Rich and Jerry (in infancy) Kass.