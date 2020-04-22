Barbara J.S. Kelsey
Sioux City
Barbara J.S. Kelsey, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Barbara was born Aug. 2, 1929, in Des Moines, Iowa, to LeRoy and Olive (Warner) Schakel. She grew up in Prairie City, Iowa, and graduated from Prairie City High School in 1947. She then moved to Ames, Iowa, to attend college at Iowa State University from 1947 to 1951, where she earned her bachelor's degree in home economics.
Barbara attended graduate school at the University of Southern California in 1954 and Northwestern University in 1955. On June 6, 1954, Barbara married Donald D. Kelsey in Prairie City. To this union, four children were born.
Barbara taught home economics from 1951 to 1953 in Brooklyn, Iowa, and from 1953 to 1956 at Leeds Junior-Senior High School in Sioux City. Because of Barbara's love of and talent for cooking and sewing, she joined the Sewing Guild and served on the Iowa State University Home Economics Alumni Board of Directors.
She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and the St. Luke's Hospital Auxiliary. Barbara joined the P.E.O. sisterhood in 1950 and served in a variety of leadership positions in Chapter IL in Sioux City.
Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Don of Sioux City; daughter, Susan (Dr. Kevin) Koch of Des Moines; sons, Scott Kelsey of Sergeant Bluff, David (Cheryl) Kelsey of Wayzata, Minn., and Steven Kelsey of Sioux City; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; sister Marjorie VanHorn; and brother-in-law, TonyVan Horn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Memory Care Renovation Fund/Bernstein Campaign at Sunrise Retirement Community (5501 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, IA 51106).
