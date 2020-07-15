× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara J. Wilder

Sioux City

Barbara J. Wilder, 76, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at a care center in Iowa Falls, Iowa.

Private family services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. James Travis officiating. Friends and extended family are welcome to attend in the church parking lot and can listen to the service on 106.1 FM or view it at www.calvaryleeds.com. Everyone is welcome to join the family, with social distancing measures, for burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. No visitation is planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Barbara, the daughter of Lou and Grace (Davis) Hansen, was born on June 14, 1944, in Seattle, Wash. Barbara grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Leeds High School.

On Feb. 24, 1962, Barbara married Gary DeWolf, and three children were born to this union. Barbara and Gary later divorced.