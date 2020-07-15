Barbara J. Wilder
Sioux City
Barbara J. Wilder, 76, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at a care center in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
Private family services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sioux City, with the Rev. James Travis officiating. Friends and extended family are welcome to attend in the church parking lot and can listen to the service on 106.1 FM or view it at www.calvaryleeds.com. Everyone is welcome to join the family, with social distancing measures, for burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. No visitation is planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Barbara, the daughter of Lou and Grace (Davis) Hansen, was born on June 14, 1944, in Seattle, Wash. Barbara grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Leeds High School.
On Feb. 24, 1962, Barbara married Gary DeWolf, and three children were born to this union. Barbara and Gary later divorced.
On Sept. 13, 1975, Barbara was united in marriage to James “Jim” Wilder in Elk Point, S.D. They made their home in Sioux City, and Barbara was a homemaker while her children were growing up. Jim passed away on May 25, 1989. After Jim's passing, Barbara worked at Sue Bee Honey. She continued living in Sioux City until recent years, moving to Alden, Iowa, to be closer to her daughter, Amy.
Barbara enjoyed playing bingo and Yahtzee. Above all, family was everything to Barbara. She was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
She is survived by two sons, Tim (Kris) DeWolf of Sioux City, and Eric (Mimi) DeWolf of Ackley, Iowa; one daughter, Amy (Tom) Van Langen of Alden; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; five brothers, Ron (Lynn) Hansen of Cleveland, Ohio, Lou (Jan) Hansen of Sioux City, David (Cindy) Hansen of St. George, Utah, Larry Hansen of Heber City, Utah, and Mike (Michelle) Hansen of Sioux City; one sister, Julie Sprecher of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; one sister, Shirley (Gene) Frisbie; and one brother-in-law, Carl Sprecher.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.