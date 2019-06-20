{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux City

83, died Sunday, June 16, 2019. Service: June 22 at 10:30 a.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 21 from 4 to 8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

the life of: Barbara Jean Bobier
