Barbara Jean Maxfield

Sergeant Bluff

Barbara Jean Maxfield, 79, of Sergeant Bluff died unexpectedly Thursday, April 20, 2023, at her home.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel where the family will receive guests. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday at the Mater Dei Parish - Immaculate Conception Catholic Church followed by a lunch in the church parish. The Rite of Committal will be attended by family only. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Barb was born on May 22, 1943, in Chisholm, Minn., the daughter of Hazard (Jack) and Jessie (Brewer) Sheffield. As an infant, she moved with her family to Sioux City, where she attended school and graduated from East High School in 1961. She also achieved her associate degree from Western Iowa Tech in the early 1980s.

Barb and former husband, Garry Maxfield, were married in 1963 and had four children together. They were very active in Morningside Little and Senior Leagues. Barb was part owner of the Bridal Suite in the 1970s. She worked at IBP for 22 years and ended her career at US Bank in 2015.

Barb was an active member of Nativity Catholic Church where she volunteered in several church activities including the Reader of God's Word and Minister of Holy Communion. She was an avid lover of all sports and a cheerleading grandma for 16 years. She loved attending Senior Fit and was on a mission to start walking with her new pup, JJ, twice a day.

She is survived by three sons and one daughter, Ken (Val) Maxfield of Sergeant Bluff, Doug (Tammy) Maxfield of West Des Moines, Rick (Staci) Maxfield of Sergeant Bluff, and Julee (Darrick) White of New Berlin, Wis.; 11 grandchildren, Jeremy (Kylie) Maxfield, Kelsey Maxfield and Paul Koskovich, Adam (Krissy) Edwards, Alysha Maxfield and Corry Roth, Jason (Heather) Edwards, Austin Maxfield, Alexandria Doletina, Alex (Lucas) Baker, Nicolas Maxfield and Maddie Sanders, Calista White, Cailyn White; and 10 great grandchildren, Knox and Maddox Koskovich, Mason and Aden Maxfield, Macy and Mac Malone, Mila and Miles Edwards, Cade Roth, and Charlotte Baker.

Memorials may be directed to Nativity Church of Mater Dei or Noah's hope.