Barbara Jennings

Sioux City

Barbara Jennings, 80, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at a local hospital.

Private family services for Barbara will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Barbara Colleen Thompson, the daughter of Alford W. and Mary S. (Murphy) Thompson, was born on Oct. 1, 1939, in Sioux City. She graduated from Heelan High School and she was a lifelong resident of Sioux City.

In October 1957, Barbara was united in marriage with Claude Jennings. To this union five children were born. The couple owned and operated Wags Hut Cafe in Leeds. After divorcing in 1979, Barbara was the kitchen manager at IBP. She then was the kitchen manager in the executive kitchen at Security National Bank, where she retired from. She worked part-time for Home Instead Senior Care for the last 17 years until her passing.

Barbara was an avid gardener, and a member of the McDonald's morning breakfast club. She enjoyed spending time with her family, who affectionately called her "Gertie." Barbara's final act of kindness was through the gift of tissue donation.