Sioux City

Barbara Joan Moore, 77, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her residence.

Celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Barbara Joan, the daughter of Ralph and Jane E. (Wilmes) DeLaughter, was born on Jan. 29, 1943, in Sioux City. She was raised in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School.

On Oct. 7, 1961, Joan was united in marriage to Dennis “Denny” Moore in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with two boys, Douglas and Robert. The family made their home in Sioux City, and Joan was a hard-working homemaker. She had a daily routine at her home and took great pride in her yard work.