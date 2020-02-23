Sioux City
Barbara Joan Moore, 77, of Sioux City, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her residence.
Celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Barbara Joan, the daughter of Ralph and Jane E. (Wilmes) DeLaughter, was born on Jan. 29, 1943, in Sioux City. She was raised in Sioux City and graduated from Central High School.
On Oct. 7, 1961, Joan was united in marriage to Dennis “Denny” Moore in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with two boys, Douglas and Robert. The family made their home in Sioux City, and Joan was a hard-working homemaker. She had a daily routine at her home and took great pride in her yard work.
Joan enjoyed watching her son auto race, going on an annual racing vacation to Las Vegas, boating, gambling and shopping. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling. Above all, she loved being with her grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their dance competitions and sporting events.
Joan is survived by her husband, Dennis Moore of Sioux City; two sons, Douglas (Lori) Moore and Robert (Jennie) Moore, both of Sioux City; grandchildren, Stephanie (Todd), Michael (Sarah), Kelsey, Brady, Jacie, Isabelle and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Preslee, Harlow and Aubrey; four siblings, Richard (Becky) DeLaughter, Sandra (James) Brislane, both of Grass Valley, Marsha (Robert) Brown of Norfolk, Neb., and Robert (Vicky) DeLaughter of Grass Valley, Calif.; one sister-in-law, Karen (Jimmy) Dye of Sioux City; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Paula.
Joan’s family would like to thank Hospice of Siouxland for their care and kindness during this difficult time.