Barbara K. Luft

Sioux City

Barbara Kay Luft, 77, of Sioux City, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. After a life filled with love, she died peacefully with her husband, Dennis, and children by her side.

A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Friday at Heartland Community Baptist Church, 2201 W. 19th St., in Sioux City.

She was born on Sept. 17, 1942, in Watertown, S.D., to Leonard and Ruth Kranz.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara and her husband lived in Sioux City and were members of Heartland Community Baptist. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and served her Lord over the years in children's ministry and Bible studies. As a gifted teacher of God's word, she selflessly took care of those in need and took every opportunity to share her faith with others.

Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. To know her was to love her. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say. She loved to laugh, read her Bible, travel with her husband, spend time with family and pray. She received the greatest joy in praying and serving others. For in serving others, she served her Lord.