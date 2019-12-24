Barbara K. Luft

Sioux City
Barbara Kay Luft, 77, of Sioux City, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. After a life filled with love, she died peacefully with her husband, Dennis, and children by her side.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Friday at Heartland Community Baptist Church, 2201 W. 19th St., in Sioux City.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1942, in Watertown, S.D., to Leonard and Ruth Kranz.
You have free articles remaining.
Barbara and her husband lived in Sioux City and were members of Heartland Community Baptist. She was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and served her Lord over the years in children's ministry and Bible studies. As a gifted teacher of God's word, she selflessly took care of those in need and took every opportunity to share her faith with others.
Barbara was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. To know her was to love her. She always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say. She loved to laugh, read her Bible, travel with her husband, spend time with family and pray. She received the greatest joy in praying and serving others. For in serving others, she served her Lord.
Barbara leaves to cherish her loving memory her husband, Dennis; children, Lynn (Rob) Olson, Sheryl (Steve) Wohleb, Jason (Missy) Comes, Melisa Comes, and Monty (Erin) Comes, Bernadette (Ivan) Luft Helms, and Steven Luft; grandchildren, Brandy (Mike) Houston, Brad Olson, Brittney Olson, Sara (Jon) Pherson, Eric (Kelly) Wohleb, Joshua Wohleb, Adrianna (Eric) Carraher, Serena Kurtzuba, Gianna Comes, Nico Comes, Audreya (Spenser) Harp, Alexia Comes, Kennedy Comes, Beck Comes, Karisha Helms, Kenneisha Helms, and KeAndre Helms; and great-grandchildren, Amaya Comes, Jamison Harp, and Kahle' Hailey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ruth Kranz; son, Paul Comes; grandson, Benjamin Olson; and brother, Roger Kranz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to her beloved church, Heartland Community Baptist.