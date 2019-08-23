Sioux City
83, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Service: not at this time. Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home, Cherokee, Iowa.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Henry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
