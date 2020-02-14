Weston, Wis., formerly Sioux City

Barbara L. Mueller, 90, of Weston, formerly of Sioux City, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence.

Memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. on March 21 at Christ Lutheran Church in Wausau, Wis. A celebration of life service will be 1:30 p.m. on May 2 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Internment will be in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Barbara born to Eula and Lloyd Farmer, in Fort Dodge, on Aug. 19, 1929. Barb moved to Sioux City, Iowa in 1956 and lived there until moving to Wisconsin to be with family in 2014. She married H. George Mueller on June 3, 1948. Barb worked at Morningside College in the development office, and as administrative support at D.A. Hayworth Junior High and East Middle School.

She was active in several groups in the community and was a longtime member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed Bible study, quilting and the Cooking with Love Program. Barb had a gift for writing notes and letters, and used this to encourage and connect with others. She put her faith into action and was recognized by the community when she was named Volunteer of the Year.