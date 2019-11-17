Fairbanks, Alaska, formerly Sioux City
You have free articles remaining.
Barbara (Lindquist) Koneczny, 70, of Fairbanks, formerly Sioux City, died Nov. 1, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 12, 1949, in Sioux City, to Harry and Louise (Ostling) Lindquist. Barbara lived in Fairbanks for the past 40 years and retired from the city of Fairbanks as finance director. She loved crafts, spending time with her family, fishing and her grandkids.
Barbara is survived by her son, Brett Forsythe of Fairbanks; daughter, Tamara Hassler of Copperas Cove, Texas; grandson, Derek Forsythe of Fairbanks; grandkids, Evyn Koneczny, Dameyn Hassler, Lillyan Hassler, Azaela Forsythe, Meara Forsythe, Quinn Sandberg, Derek Forsythe Jr., and Delaney Forsythe; sister, Peggy (Doyle) Kleve of Sioux City; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.