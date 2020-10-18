Barbara Mahoney

Hot Spring, Ark., formerly Sioux City

Barbara Brookman Mahoney, 95, of Hot Springs, formerly of Sioux City, graduated to heaven on Oct. 13, 2020, following a long and blessed life.

An Inurnment gathering for the family will be held at a future date in Vermillion, S.D.

Barbara was born on March 23, 1925, to Dr. L J and Flo Brookman, in Vermillion. Barbara grew up in a family filled with love and friends which included her sister, Shirley. She graduated from high school and university, both in Vermillion.

Then she met the love of her life, Loren Mahoney. (Loren's birthday and year was one day before Barbara's.) They married on June 17, 1949. Barbara and Loren lived in Sioux City for 31 years. They started a family which grew to six sons. Barbara was full of energy and loved her boys, and was involved in scouts, sports, school library, PEO, First United Methodist Church, and 50 years of tennis. At one point all eight in the family were playing tennis together. The family enjoyed trips to the vacation home in northern Iowa, Okoboji. Barbara loved crafts and was always collecting pine cones, rocks, weeds, shells, greeting cards and created innumerable keepsakes for those she loved.