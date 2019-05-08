Correctionville, Iowa
Barry F. Cook, 63, of Correctionville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Sequin, Texas.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church in Anthon, Iowa, with the Rev. Sheryl Ashley officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Barry was born on March 26, 1956, in Sac City, Iowa, the oldest of five children. He was the son of John and Velma Lou (Sapp) Cook. He graduated from Heelan High School in 1974 and attended pre-seminary college in upstate New York for two years.
He married Cindy Junck on June 6,1992 at their McCook Lake, S.D. home. They moved to rural Correctionville in 2004.
Following high school, Barry worked as a fishing guide in Pierre, S.D. He later purchased a big rig and began his trucking career as an independent driver. Over his 43-year career, he logged 5.3 million accident free miles. In 2018, he received the National Trucker of the Year Award for over the road transport drivers.
Barry took a break from truck driving and started a gutter business with his brother-in-law for 10 years, before returning to the road.
In 2012, he semi-retired and along with his wife, Cindy, they wintered in Raymondville, Texas for the past seven years.
They shared their lives with their seven children, Nichol Cook of Sioux Falls, S.D., Amanda Pence of Sioux City, Jamie Cook of Sioux Falls, April Rubey (Mark) of Maple Grove, Minn., Kelsey Cook of Sioux Falls, Cody Percell (Elizabeth) of Blair, Neb. and Christopher Cook (CJ) (fiancee, Amber Beyer) of Correctionville. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Cook.