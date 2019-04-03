Hawarden, Iowa
Barry L. Kuiper, 69, of Hawarden, died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Hawarden American Lutheran Church, ELCA. Burial will be in Grace Hill Cemetery, with dinner to follow at the Hawarden Community Center. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanene; sons, Mike (Angie) of Harrisburg, S.D., and Matt (Kim) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and three grandchildren.