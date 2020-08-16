Bart Knighton Tucker
Sioux City
Bart Knighton Tucker, 34, of Sioux City, died unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., Sioux City. Burial with full military honors will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bart Knighton Tucker, the son of Maurice and Lynda (Knighton) Tucker, was born March 1, 1986, in Sioux City. Bart grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School in 2004.
Following high school, he joined and proudly served in the United States Army. On June 23, 2005, Bart was severely injured in Iraq when an IED exploded near the Humvee he was in. Bart spent one year at Walter Reed Army Medical Center recovering from his injuries. During this time, President George W. Bush honored Bart with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service. After the military, Bart returned to make his home in Sioux City.
Bart was united in marriage to Heather Andersen Tucker, and they were blessed with two children, Sabrina Allen Tucker and Calvin Bart Tucker.
On May 20, 2020, Bart was united in marriage to Stef Lynn Suarez in Sioux City.
Bart enjoyed ICP and was part of the Juggalo Family. He was an avid sports fan with his favorite teams being the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Cubs. Bart was a minister for the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster. Above all, Bart cherished spending time with his children. In 2006, he was a recipient of the Siouxland Red Cross True Hero Award.
He is survived by his wife, Stef Tucker of Sioux City; daughter, Sabrina Tucker of Sioux City; son, Calvin Tucker of Sioux City; his parents, Maurice and Lynda Tucker of Sioux City; sister, Betsy (Brian) Scheer of Mapleton, Iowa; aunts; uncles; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and one nephew, Kollin.
