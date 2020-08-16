× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bart Knighton Tucker

Sioux City

Bart Knighton Tucker, 34, of Sioux City, died unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., Sioux City. Burial with full military honors will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bart Knighton Tucker, the son of Maurice and Lynda (Knighton) Tucker, was born March 1, 1986, in Sioux City. Bart grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School in 2004.

Following high school, he joined and proudly served in the United States Army. On June 23, 2005, Bart was severely injured in Iraq when an IED exploded near the Humvee he was in. Bart spent one year at Walter Reed Army Medical Center recovering from his injuries. During this time, President George W. Bush honored Bart with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his service. After the military, Bart returned to make his home in Sioux City.

Bart was united in marriage to Heather Andersen Tucker, and they were blessed with two children, Sabrina Allen Tucker and Calvin Bart Tucker.