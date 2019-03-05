Sioux City
Beatrice Beglau, 93, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Riverside Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Tim Squires officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Beatrice Beglau was born on April 10, 1925, in Georgetown, Minn., the daughter of Nels and Helen (Jacobson) Anderson. Beatrice Anderson married Norman Beglau in Chicago in 1946. She and her family moved around for her husband's work before settling in Sioux City in 1958. Beatrice was a waitress at Dick's Dinner until its closing.
Beatrice will be remembered as a very loving and caring person, the peace maker and loved by everyone. She loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoying bingo, cards, games and going to the casino. Beatrice was a member of Riverside Lutheran Church.
Beatrice is survived by her children, Jerry and his wife, Pam Beglau of Sioux City, Norma Wynn of Sioux City, and Donna Osborn of Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Patty and her husband, Craig; and her brothers and sisters.