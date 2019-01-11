Onawa, Iowa, formerly Mapleton, Iowa
Beatrice "Bea" Mary Walker, 90, of Onawa, formerly of Mapleton, passed away Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Elmwood Care Center in Onawa.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Mapleton. The Rev. Chris LaBoube will officiate. Burial will be Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton. Condolences may be sent online www.armstrongfuneral.com.
Beatrice Mary Walker, the daughter of Glen and Halla (Kelsheimer) Martin, was born on July 30, 1928, in Mapleton. Beatrice grew up in Mapleton and received her education at Mapleton High School.
Beatrice was united in marriage to Thomas H. Saxen. The couple was blessed with a son, Roger, and they made their home in Mapleton where Beatrice was a homemaker. Thomas passed away in May 1971. After her first husband's passing, Beatrice was united into marriage to Ivan Walker.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Beatrice enjoyed attending local festivals and parades. She loved to decorate for the holidays, especially Christmas, always making them memorable for her family and friends. Beatrice enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers as well as listening to old time country music. She was a faithful member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Mapleton.
Left to cherish her memory includes her two grandsons and their significant others, Brent Saxen and LaDawn Seward of Onawa, and Ryan Saxen and Melanie Wilder of Leander, Texas; great-grandson, Brenner Saxen of Omaha; sister, Barbara (Joe) Garlington of Pollock, La.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Halla Martin; husbands, Thomas Saxen and Ivan Walker; son, Roger (Patsy) Saxen; brothers, Cecil (in infancy), Gene, and Jim; and sisters, Virginia and Joan.