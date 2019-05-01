Sioux City
Infant daughter of Ivonne Espinoza and Jose Fidel-Mira, died Saturday, April 27, 2019. Service: May 2 at 2 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: May 1 from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
