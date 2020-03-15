Becky A. Amick
Sioux City

Becky A. Amick, 64, of Sioux City died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab.

Service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside, 1801 Morningside Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Becky Ann Pithan, the daughter of George and Dorothy “Jo Ann” (Will) Pithan, was born June 16, 1955, in Sioux City. She was in the first graduating class of West High School in 1973. Becky then went to work in the Sunshine Bakery.

In June of 1973, Becky was united in marriage with Randy Amick in Sioux City. She was employed as a Jailer at the Woodbury County Jail. Their son, Chris, was born in 1974. The couple divorced in 1986.

In 1989, Becky moved to Kimberling City, Mo., and worked for MCI in Springfield, Mo., as a security officer. She was later promoted to Supervisor.

After moving back to Sioux City, Becky was employed at Williams and Company in licensure.

Becky enjoyed baking and gardening.

Becky is survived by her son, Chris (Stephanie) Amick of Bronson, Iowa; two grandchildren, Nellie and Abby Amick of Sioux City; her parents, George and Jo Ann; an honorary son, Andrew (Jesus Ojeda) Amick of Sioux City; brothers, Joe (Carol) Pithan of Sloan, Iowa, and Merle (Terri) Pithan of Sioux City; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Robert.

Service information

Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Mar 16
Funeral
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
