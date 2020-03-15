Becky A. Amick

Sioux City

Becky A. Amick, 64, of Sioux City died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab.

Service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside, 1801 Morningside Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Becky Ann Pithan, the daughter of George and Dorothy “Jo Ann” (Will) Pithan, was born June 16, 1955, in Sioux City. She was in the first graduating class of West High School in 1973. Becky then went to work in the Sunshine Bakery.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In June of 1973, Becky was united in marriage with Randy Amick in Sioux City. She was employed as a Jailer at the Woodbury County Jail. Their son, Chris, was born in 1974. The couple divorced in 1986.

In 1989, Becky moved to Kimberling City, Mo., and worked for MCI in Springfield, Mo., as a security officer. She was later promoted to Supervisor.

After moving back to Sioux City, Becky was employed at Williams and Company in licensure.

Becky enjoyed baking and gardening.