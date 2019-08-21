Sioux City
Becky L. Batman Reinsch, 68, former resident of Ames, Iowa, and Sioux City, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at a West Des Moines care facility from complications of a lengthy battle with frontotemporal dementia.
Ms. Batman was cremated. Her celebration of life will be shared with close family members and friends at a later date.
Ms. Batman was born on Feb. 9, 1951, to parents Frank A. Batman and Olive L. (Johnson) Batman, in Story City. She attended Roland-Story schools until she moved to Ames. There, she attended Welch Junior High School, graduating from Ames High School in 1969.
She married Steven H. Reinsch on Dec. 30, 1969, at St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church in Ames. They were married nearly 45 years and had two children.
Ms. Batman was a homemaker for much of her life, devoted to raising her children. She cared for children in her home, and this afforded her the opportunity to care not only for her own children, but for nephews and children of friends as well. She also intermittently provided administrative support to her husband's successful insurance business. Once her children were in college, she joined the workforce full time, becoming the tournament secretary for the then Ben Hogan Nike Dakota Dunes Open golf tournament, hosted at Dakota Dunes. She enjoyed her association with the tournament organization. Once her grandchildren Steven and Thomas were born, she retired to stay home and be "Nana." This was what she often referred to as the happiest time of her life. Caring for her grandsons and making quilts, Kringla, and gifts for others. She had a very generous spirit, a bright smile, loved the environment, and set trends in homemaking long before they were popular.
Left to cherish her memory are her former husband, Steven H. Reinsch; her daughter, Stephanie; grandsons, Steven "Hank" and Thomas Hahne; granddaughter, Olivia Reinsch; grandson, Jack Reinsch; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Connie and Greg Ewing; nephew, Scott and Sheila Ewing; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dennis and Julie Reinsch; special nephews, David and Eric (Nicole) Reinsch and Cory (Trish) Ritland; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lorrie Reinsch-Boothby and Marc Boothby; and special nephews, Christopher (Morgan) Quillen, Kevin (Audrey) Boothby, Kaitlyn (Tyler) Blasdel, and Kelli (Zach) Bremer. She also had many grandnieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved in-laws, Raymond A. and Roselyn M. Reinsch; and her son, Thomas James "TJ" Reinsch, in 2010, who passed away from complications with thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura or TTP. His death was devastating to her, and caused an acceleration in her own disease.
Frontotemporal dementia is one of the most common forms of dementia, and the least often talked about. It destroys people and families. While the last years of her life were difficult for her, her former husband, daughter and grandsons, there is comfort in knowing that she entered into God's heavenly kingdom, welcomed with open arms of our Lord, her son, and in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the TJ Reinsch Youth Hockey Foundation in her memory at www.wholoveshockey.org.