Benjamin 'Ben' Honomichl Jr.

Jefferson, S.D.

Benjamin K. "Ben" Honomichl Jr., 74, died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his residence in Jefferson, SD.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Jefferson, with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28, at St. Peter with burial to follow in St. Peter Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Ben was born April 12, 1949, to Ben Sr. and Georgia Mae (Melmer) Honomichl in Gregory, S.D. He attended high school in Onawa, Iowa. Ben then went to work at an auto body shop.

On Nov. 21, 1970, Ben was united in marriage with Susan "Sue" Thompson at St. Peter Church. He worked construction early in his career as well as designing and manufacturing trailers at All Purpose Trailer. Ben owned and operated Custom Sales, an auto body shop and car dealership. He also went into towing. Ben specialized in rebuilding Ford pick-ups.

Ben was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and was on the Finance Counsel at the church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and vacations with his family, especially his grandsons. Ben attended car shows and was especially proud of his '57 Chevy and '66 Corvette, both of which he restored from the ground up.

Ben will be most remembered for his fierce love for his family, his work ethic, and doing what he loved working beside his wife and son. He will be dearly missed.

Ben is survived by his wife, Sue; their children, Scott (Jessica) Honomichl of Jefferson, and Amy (Craig) Tooley of Sioux City; seven grandchildren; his siblings, Joan (Marvin) Dixon of Tyndall, S.D., Loren Honomichl of Westcliffe, Colo., Neil (Jacqueline) Honomichl of Jefferson, Chris (Dianne) of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Mark (Kathy) of Commerce City, Colo., Kathy (Kenne) Stalder of Whitewood, S.D.; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Anthony "Tony"; and two infant siblings, David and Carmen.

The family has requested that memorials be directed to St. Peter Catholic Church.