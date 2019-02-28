Sioux City
Bennett A. "Ben" Nappe, 56, of Sioux City, passed away on Feb. 24, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Service. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Ben was born on Aug. 29, 1962, in Ada, Minn., to Robert and Sandra (Johnson) Nappe. He worked Cloverleaf Cold Storage for 22 years.
Ben was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. He loved riding motorcycles, especially his Honda VTX 1800. Ben was the life of most any party, enjoying bonfires, pool parties, and the 4th of July. More than anything, Ben loved spending time with his family and his kitty companion, Dick.
Survivors include his sweetheart, Kerry Wenzel; son, Austin Nappe; brother, Brian (Michele) Nappe; sisters, Joanne (Henry) Hildebrand and Mishelle Tuttle; many cherished grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents: the love of his life, Bonnie March; stepson, Dustin Herbst: brothers, Jeff and Robert Jr.; stepdad, Tiny Langel; and nephew, Michael Berens.
The family would like to give a special thank to the staff at Unity Point Health Radiology Department, especially Dr. Marwan Jarmakani and nurse, Jim Nolen.