Sioux Center, Iowa
85, died Friday, June 28, 2019. Memorial service: July 1 at 2 p.m., First Reformed Church, Sioux Center. Burial: Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: July 1 at 12:30 p.m., at the church. Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center.
