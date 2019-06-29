{{featured_button_text}}

Sioux Center, Iowa

85, died Friday, June 28, 2019. Memorial service: July 1 at 2 p.m., First Reformed Church, Sioux Center. Burial: Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: July 1 at 12:30 p.m., at the church. Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center.

Celebrate
the life of: Berdena Kempers
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments