Berget O. Starch

Berget was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for 84 years. Over the years she taught Sunday School, was a communion steward, belonged to Mothers Club, and Mr. and Mrs. Club, as well as serving on countless committees. Berget was a Girl Scout leader and a member of the Riparian Study Club, which she enjoyed with her friends. Berget passionately loved her family and her home on Cedar Street, which she and Raymond built after World War II. They lived in it for more than 60 years. She loved her pets, traveling in their camper, reading, and flowers. Berget had a spirit for adventure and loved reliving the history of her family back to the early 1860s.