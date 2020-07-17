Berget O. Starch
Sioux City
Berget O. Starch, 102, of Sunrise Retirement Home in Sioux City, passed away peacefully on the night of Thursday, March 5, 2020. She died of natural causes after a long, fulfilling life.
A celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, 6200 Morningside Ave., Sioux City, with the Rev. Scott Squires officiating. Graveside services will be in Graceland Park Cemetery, 2701 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Friends and family are welcome.
Berget was born on a farm near Dawson, Minn., on Jan. 9, 1918, and moved to Sioux City as an infant, residing there the rest of her life. Her parents were Fred and Lauretta Weigand, pioneers of Knox County, Neb. Berget was educated in Sioux City schools, graduating from East High School in 1936 as a member of the National Honor Society. She was the salutatorian of her class, giving the salutatory oratory at commencement. Berget attended Morningside College, receiving her two-year teaching degree. She was a country school teacher in Woodbury County, and later a paraprofessional in the Sioux City schools in the 1970s and 1980s. She also worked at Younkers Department Store in the 1960s.
On June 6, 1942, Berget married Raymond Starch at Grace United Methodist Church. To this union two children were born. Raymond preceded Berget in death on Nov. 2, 1998.
Berget was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for 84 years. Over the years she taught Sunday School, was a communion steward, belonged to Mothers Club, and Mr. and Mrs. Club, as well as serving on countless committees. Berget was a Girl Scout leader and a member of the Riparian Study Club, which she enjoyed with her friends. Berget passionately loved her family and her home on Cedar Street, which she and Raymond built after World War II. They lived in it for more than 60 years. She loved her pets, traveling in their camper, reading, and flowers. Berget had a spirit for adventure and loved reliving the history of her family back to the early 1860s.
Berget is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Steve Cole of Surprise, Ariz.; daughter in-law, Carol Starch of Sioux City; five grandchildren, Dr. Jason Dandoy of Kansas City, Kan., Amy Dandoy Prater of Camarillo, Calif., Jeff Starch of Owatonna, Minn., Dr. Kristin Starch Veneman of Whitefish, Mont., and Nicole Starch Prosser of Sergeant Bluff; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; son, Kenneth Starch; infant brother, Raymond Weigand; parents, Fred and Lauretta Weigand; sister, Dorothy Garrigan and husband, Joe Garrigan; brother, Roger Weigand and wife, Donna Weigand; nephew, Thomas Solomon; several aunts and uncles; as well as many dear friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
