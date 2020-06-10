Berkley Bedell
Spirit Lake, Iowa
Berkley Bedell, 98, of Spirit Lake, passed away Dec. 7, 2019, in Naples, Fla. He was surrounded by his three children, Ken and Tom Bedell and Jo Quinn.
Visitation and memorial arrangements had been planned for July 24 and 25 in Spirit Lake, his lifelong home. Due to health concerns with gatherings, the memorial has been cancelled.
A website has been created, www.berkleybedell.com, for family and friends to share their stories, photos and videos of the special times each of us spent with Berkley//Dad. Please share a posting in memory of Berkley. Instructions are included on the site. We look forward to hearing from you.
If people would like to communicate directly with family members:
Ken Bedell: kenbedell2002@civilrightsdream.net
Tom Bedell: tombedell@twooldhippies.com
Jo Quinn: jobquinn@gmail.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.