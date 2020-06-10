× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Berkley Bedell

Spirit Lake, Iowa

Berkley Bedell, 98, of Spirit Lake, passed away Dec. 7, 2019, in Naples, Fla. He was surrounded by his three children, Ken and Tom Bedell and Jo Quinn.

Visitation and memorial arrangements had been planned for July 24 and 25 in Spirit Lake, his lifelong home. Due to health concerns with gatherings, the memorial has been cancelled.

A website has been created, www.berkleybedell.com, for family and friends to share their stories, photos and videos of the special times each of us spent with Berkley//Dad. Please share a posting in memory of Berkley. Instructions are included on the site. We look forward to hearing from you.

If people would like to communicate directly with family members:

To plant a tree in memory of Berkley Bedell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.