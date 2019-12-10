Berkley Warren Bedell

After the war, Berk and Elinor returned to Spirit Lake and restarted Berkley & Co., which grew rapidly. From Steelon leaders to Trilene fishing line, Berkley’s inventiveness introduced new and better products into the fishing tackle market, enabling him to employ hundreds of local people and home workers. The company expanded into multiple locations – finally consolidating into a new factory building on Highway 71, where it remains today. In 1964 he was honored by President Lyndon Johnson as the country’s first Small Businessman of the Year. Berks was inducted into the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, and the Iowa Business Hall of Fame.

Berkley was active in community affairs. He was a member of the Spirit Lake United Methodist Church, a founding member of the Spirit Lake Kiwanis Club and a Mason. He served on the Spirit Lake School Board. Many people will recall his mentorship as a Boy Scout leader, the record number of Eagle Scouts and the annual canoe trips to the Boundary Waters.

Berk served as the president of the American Fishing Tackle Manufacturing Association, and the Iowa Manufacturing Association. He was active in the Young Presidents Organization. He served on the Board of Trustees of Morningside College, American University, and Claremont School of Theology.