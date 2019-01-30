Sioux City
Berline Genevieve Jacobsen, 90, of Sioux City, went to her heavenly home Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, with her family by her side.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Morningside Lutheran Church in Sioux City. Final resting place will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. today at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Berline was born on Jan. 13, 1929, to parents Harley and Bertha (Ven) Lewison, in Akron, Iowa. She graduated from Akron High School in 1946.
She married William "Bill" Jacobsen on Jan. 20, 1957.
In the 1940s, Berline worked at the Livestock National Bank. In the 1950s, she was a continuity writer at the radio station KSCJ and television station KTIV. Also at KTIV, she was the first female to host an interview show. After many years of being a homemaker, she returned to the work place as a school secretary.
She was an active member of both St Luke's Lutheran and Morningside Lutheran Churches, teaching junior high Sunday School. Berline held offices with the St Luke's Hospital Auxiliary, Iota Delphian Study Club, Sioux City Woman's Club, Girl Scout Council, and PTA. She was a mentor to many young women as a Girl Scout leader for eight years. Her hobbies included genealogy, picture books, and entertaining family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bill; daughters, Claudia Gieske-Hansen (Craig), and Julee Mertz (Mark); grandchildren, Brad Gieske (Heather), Mark Gieske (Mandy), Chris Mertz, and Erin Kastner (Drew); great-grandchildren, Eric, Katie, Ella, Gracie, and Taden; sister, Helen Eidem (Joe); brother, Gilman Lewison (Sharon); and nieces and nephews, Debra, Brian, David, Jay, Steve, and Stacia.
Berline was preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Bertha Lewison.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Sunrise Retirement Community, Morningside Lutheran Church, or Alzheimer's Association.