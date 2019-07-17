Sioux City
Berna Dene "Bernie" Wenberg, 91, of Sioux City, passed away surrounded by her family Sunday, July 14, 2019, at a local nursing home.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bernie was born on Aug. 17, 1927, in Hornick, Iowa, to Henry and Kathryn (Sattel) Hanner. She spent her younger years in the Hornick area attending school and graduating from Holly Springs High School. After graduating from high school, Bernie headed for Sioux City, where she attended business school at NBT.
She was united in marriage to Harold Wenberg in 1946 in Omaha. The couple made their home in Sioux City, and were blessed with two sons, Steven and David. Bernie was a full-time mom and was an in-home worker for Weller Fishing Tackle while Harold worked as a full-time engineer for the Burlington Northern Railroad. When the boys got older, Bernie took a job at the Sioux City Journal, retiring from the want ad department in 1985. Harold passed away in June 1998.
She loved tending to her home, sewing, decorating and planting flowers. Friends and relatives always commented on "Bernie's Green Thumb." She was a member of Trimble United Methodist Church. Her faith was most important to her as was keeping up on family. She lived independently until 2015, when she decided to move to Sunrise Independent Living. It was a wonderful place for her to enjoy life and make many good friends. It was also the place where she was first introduced to the wonderful and loving care of Hospice of Siouxland. They made her last few days so much more comfortable.
Those left to cherish Bernie's memory include her son, David (Marcia) Wenberg of Sioux City; grandchildren, Mark Wenberg of Greensboro, N.C., Jeff (Laura) Wenberg of Woodbury, Minn., Heidi (Jason) Marquette of Eureka, Calif., Trevor Wenberg of West Chicago, Ill., and Dustin Wenberg of Mound, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Elsie, Mack, TJ, and Layla. She is also survived by two special nieces, Julie (Ken) Jasperson of Kingsley, Iowa, and Cathe (Vince) Feddersen of Sioux City; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; son, Steven Wenberg; sister, Fern (Wayne) Holzman; and niece, Connie Miester.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Siouxland.