Sioux City

Bernard A. Hoversten, 84, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. The Rev. Roger Madden will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the family present. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Bernard was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Anthon, Iowa. He was the son of Joseph and Gertrude (Carroll) Hoversten. When very young, Bernard, his two brothers, three sisters, and parents packed up and moved to Sioux City. He graduated from Heelan High School and maintained a home here for over 75 years. His memories of the early history of Sioux City were fascinating.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Nov. 24, 1956, Bernard married Dorothy Severance of Ponca, Neb. She passed away just over a year ago on Nov. 20.