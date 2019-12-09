Sioux City
Bernard A. Hoversten, 84, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. The Rev. Roger Madden will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the family present. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Bernard was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Anthon, Iowa. He was the son of Joseph and Gertrude (Carroll) Hoversten. When very young, Bernard, his two brothers, three sisters, and parents packed up and moved to Sioux City. He graduated from Heelan High School and maintained a home here for over 75 years. His memories of the early history of Sioux City were fascinating.
On Nov. 24, 1956, Bernard married Dorothy Severance of Ponca, Neb. She passed away just over a year ago on Nov. 20.
As a young adult, Bernie served in the Air National Guard, followed by a job at the Stockyards with IBP. Then he became a firefighter for the City of Sioux City for 25 years, retiring as a lieutenant. He fought many of the devastating historic fires in this city and his firehouse anecdotes were numerous. Bernie and Dorothy also owned and operated Stone Park Stables during the '60s and early '70s. Besides his wife, his major passion was fishing. His wife, children, and grandchildren spent many hours on his boats learning the wise ways of baiting and trolling for fish. It helped that the boat was also supplied with plenty of snacks and drinks and storytelling to while away the hours.
Survivors include his children, Greg Hoversten (Mary) of Henderson, Nev., Joan Dunstone (Jeff) of The Woodlands, Texas, and Susan Finney of North Sioux City; his sisters, Sister Mary Colleen Hoversten of Dubuque, Iowa, Martha Jean Uhl of Mapleton, Iowa, and Bernice Kubal (John) of Brookings, S.D.; his eight grandchildren, Casey Hoversten, Joshua Hoversten, Alisha O’Loughlin, Adam Dunstone, Annabel Gray, Garrett Reyman, Lauren Hoversten, and Joseph Finney; plus, his eight great-grandchildren with a ninth coming soon.
Bernard was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; son, Tommy; his parents; and two brothers, Francis and Louis.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation at www.alzinfo.org.