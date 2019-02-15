Sioux City
Bernard J. "BJ" Geary, 94, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at a local care center.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dei Parish-Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m. and a vigil and rosary service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
BJ was born on June 18, 1924, in Le Mars, Iowa, the son of John and Agnes (McLaughlin) Geary. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1942 and served during World War II. After being honorably discharged in 1945, BJ went to work for A&P Grocery Store, built cabinets at Curtis Sash and Door, and then went to work as a salesman for Fuller Brush for 32 years before retirement.
BJ married Ruth Collier on July 14, 1950 in Sioux City. To this union, two daughters were born. Ruth preceded him in death on Sept. 10, 1980. BJ married Nellie Zeisler on Aug. 10, 1984 in Jackson, Neb. She preceded him in death on March 20, 2012.
"BJ Smile Geary" was a common nickname for Bernard, which fit him perfectly. He was a kind and fun-loving man, dancing until the age of 92. He was a member of the South Sioux City Senior Center, where he enjoyed playing cards and made memorial crosses for the center. He was a member of the American Legion Post 175 in Jackson, Immaculate Conception, and a volunteer for the DAV.
Survivors include his daughters, Pat (Cecil) Bray of Merrill, Iowa, and Judy (Ed) Navarrete of Sioux City; grandchildren, Chuck Bray, Becky (Jason) Ghea, Eddie Navarrete Jr., and Jeremiah Navarrete; great-grandchildren, Ava and Emma Ghea; siblings, Margaret Grosenheider, Cecelia "Cece" Hutton, Aggie (Jim) Thelen, Leo (Eileen) Geary, and Joe (Margene) Geary; and his best friend and companion, Char Haakinson of Sioux City.
BJ was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Ruth and Nellie; and siblings, Vincent Geary, Rosemary Leber, and Richard Geary.