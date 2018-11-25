Sioux City
Bernard C. Green, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Bernard Green was born March 28, 1934, in Wayne County, Iowa, the son of Colan and Arwilda (Sims) Green. Bernard served his country in the United States Air Force from 1953 until his discharge in 1955.
Bernard Green married Carol Jean Hayes on April 10 1955.,in Oklahoma City, Okla. She preceded him in death on Feb. 26, 2014, in Lake Ozark, Mo.
Bernard was a fun-loving prankster, avid raconteur, big Hawkeye fan and sports enthusiast.
Bernard is survived by his children, Jerry (Nancy) Green of Sioux City, Toni Craig) Clark of Springfield, Mo., Vicki (Mark) Quintard of Sioux City, Kelly Ryan of Sioux City, and Scott (Karen) Green of Kirkland, Wash.; one brother; three sisters; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Green was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his parents; and granddaughter, Brook Quintard.