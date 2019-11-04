Lawton, Iowa
Bernard L. “Bernie” Evers, Jr., 89, of Lawton, Iowa, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at a care facility in Lawton surrounded by his family.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Lawton Community Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Dale Lint officiating. Burial will be in Banner Township Cemetery with Military Honors provided by United States Army and American Legion Post 662. Visitation will be held Monday from 4-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m.and Masonic Service at 7 p.m. at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.
Bernard Lange “Bernie” Evers, Jr. was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Chicago, Ill. to Bernard and Burnice (Bell) Evers, Sr. Bernie moved to Sioux City when he was two-years-old. He moved to Oto, Iowa in 1942, graduating in 1948 from Anthon-Oto High School. Bernie lived on Evans Ave. in Riverside. He joined the United States Army in 1951 serving in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on March 16, 1953. Bernie married Nancy Hodkinson in March of 1951. He drove truck for National Foods for 25 years, and working for Inter-Bake Food retiring in 1983. Bernie married Evelyn “Toots” Griffith in 1990. Evelyn passed in 2018.
He enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, and dancing (especially the jitterbug). He was a member of the Community Presbyterian Church.
Bernie is survived by his ex-wife, Nancy Rasmussen of Dakota City, Neb.: four sons, Kirk (Jeannie) Evers of Lawton, Kyle (Virgie) Evers of Port Orchard, Wash., Kory (Chris) Evers of Cusick, Wash., and Klay (Lori) of Sioux City; one daughter, Kendra Reinke of Sioux City; grandchildren: Sarah, Jessica, Judith, Kyla, Amanda, Bernadette, Ashley, Meagan, Josh, Amra, Stephanie, Austin, Kaylee, Jared and 14 great-grandchildren.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents.